Ingredion (INGR) Stock Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosted Its Stake; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Jefferies Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 72.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 31,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 11,749 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 69.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 5,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 14,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 8,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 530,299 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 651,000 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 27,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

