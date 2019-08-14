Ingredion (INGR) Stake Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 588,494 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $239.84. About 631,282 shares traded or 49.56% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 673 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bb&T Securities owns 17,851 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 789,736 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). D E Shaw And holds 93,266 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 544,450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Smithfield Trust Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 185 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,879 shares. 535 are owned by Bartlett And Limited Com. Alliancebernstein LP has 918,649 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 475 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 68,792 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,961 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

