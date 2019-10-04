Ingredion (INGR) Stake Held by Korea Investment Corp; Baker Bros Advisors LP Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Decreased by $10.97 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, up from 60,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 333,406 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp analyzed 421,756 shares as the company's stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 39.29 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 billion, down from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 1.83M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62.50 million activity.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 280,702 shares to 405,702 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc. by 166,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has 27,995 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Interest Gru Inc invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 730,992 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 14,526 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 33,376 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability Co holds 101,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). D E Shaw And holds 1.90 million shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 107,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 199,165 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 469,872 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 199,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,467 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. 227,928 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). King Wealth holds 4,725 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 7.45M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ameritas Partners Inc accumulated 19,507 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,052 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. 167,250 were reported by Axa. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Citadel Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 250,574 shares. 601,842 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 3,040 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Ltd by 2,900 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

