Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding by $8.28 Million as Market Value Declined; As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Market Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Raised Position

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 1.32M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 88,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 189,322 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 101,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 391,373 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR)

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.