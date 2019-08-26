Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Raised Position by $793,454 as Stock Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Stake

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 435,171 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 236.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 12,017 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 250,701 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 116,000 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 106,622 shares. Midas Management Corp holds 20,000 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3,097 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 11,823 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Axa has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,436 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 344,364 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 6.38 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 55,020 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 105,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,583 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller holds 2,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Btim Corp owns 161,569 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 3,275 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 23,265 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.05 million shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Street Corp has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,892 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 6,467 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 19,640 shares. Ipswich Investment Com owns 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,267 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,563 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares to 7,819 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.