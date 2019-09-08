Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Position; Diligent Investors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 20,718 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 407,237 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Inc owns 4,281 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Northeast has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 5,971 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc invested 4.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Street Ltd Liability Corp has 1,622 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,556 are owned by Sumitomo Life. Grand Jean Management Inc has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Financial accumulated 3,855 shares. Madrona Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 858 shares. Churchill Corp has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 100,553 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6,226 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.44% or 28,378 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6.58 million shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 101,043 shares to 254,137 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $116.79M for 11.00 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

