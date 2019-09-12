Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Cut Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Position in Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion (INGR) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 14,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 398,963 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91 million, down from 412,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 311,275 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 180,408 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 116,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 171,233 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Origin Successfully Achieves Phase IIb GENESIS Trial Objectives Ahead of Schedule and Announces Early Termination of Study; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mirvaso® Gel and Dysport® for Erythema and Flushing of Rosacea; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,336 shares to 40,586 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 390,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. $59,820 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by SIMS RYAN S on Monday, August 12. Shares for $100,600 were bought by Flynn Edward T.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against National General, Mallinckrodt, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, and Aclaris Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genesis Energy LP. (NYSE:GEL) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cv Starr Company Inc has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Advisory Research Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 2.70 million shares. Hm Payson & Com invested in 250 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Company has invested 0.04% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Advsrs Asset Management holds 84,686 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.09M shares. 422 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc). 51,325 are held by Northern Trust. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 106,700 shares. 17,600 are owned by Ameritas Invest Incorporated. Hanson Mcclain owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 10,541 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 19,055 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,508 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 11,391 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 48,429 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 118,313 shares. 199,617 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 6,771 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Co. 14,554 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Voya Lc holds 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 53,931 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc holds 362,590 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Com has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mcf Advsr Lc reported 400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 151 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 210,048 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 68,178 shares.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.12 million for 11.50 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Vegan Options Continue to Trend – from Food to Health (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.