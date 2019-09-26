Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Holding by $10.54 Million as Stock Declined; Convergence Investment Partners Upped Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $2.64 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 148.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 7,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,150 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 4,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $392.05. About 441,946 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 128,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 506,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.77 million, up from 377,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 140,657 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 122,522 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.11% or 366,369 shares. M&R, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Geode Management has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). South Texas Money Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,180 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability has 2.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dock Street Asset Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Payden And Rygel holds 109,800 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 12,994 shares. Grisanti Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,620 shares. 1,346 are owned by Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 390 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins NASA spacecraft contract worth as much as $4.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DFW units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon each awarded major deals in August – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 51,223 shares to 9,332 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,605 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 32,347 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Victory Cap invested in 0.01% or 59,158 shares. Snyder Limited Partnership invested 2.35% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 88,357 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 113,447 shares stake. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability owns 5,800 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has 3,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Wealth reported 4,725 shares. 1.84 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co invested in 0.24% or 7,441 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 16,200 shares to 350,805 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).