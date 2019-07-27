Ingredion (INGR) Position Maintained by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Declined, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90M shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,954 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 7,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 377,287 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Nuance Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.75% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co owns 647,844 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 240 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.12% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,080 shares. Element Management Lc invested in 15,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc invested in 53 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com invested in 6,143 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 50,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,712 are held by M&T State Bank. State Bank invested in 0% or 1,790 shares. Ajo Lp owns 19,631 shares. Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 66,875 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,031 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,741 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares to 89,508 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Camarda Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 344,364 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 55,430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,917 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 3,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,633 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.49 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 28,512 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & Comm has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Corecommodity Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 20,718 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 2,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 67 were reported by First Personal Fincl Services.