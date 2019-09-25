Ingredion (INGR) Holder Strs Ohio Trimmed Its Stake by $874,448 as Share Price Declined; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 20,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 31,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 2.57 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 92.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 10,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 875 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72,000, down from 11,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 391,270 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13,871 shares to 22,789 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.11 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas owns 20,000 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. 1.62 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.06% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 6,351 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 89,611 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Co accumulated 3,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 156,543 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communication stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Andra Ap owns 96,600 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru owns 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 3,680 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bb&T Secs holds 0.02% or 22,986 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 210,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Com has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mirae Asset Invs Com has 2,879 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,791 shares to 375,765 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 14,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,637 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS).

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.40 million for 6.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Trust has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 31,852 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Eii Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,883 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 569,201 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 84,716 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 346,100 shares. Aperio reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Advisory Ser Limited reported 1,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,900 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First City Cap Mgmt owns 18,425 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Moreover, Cap Fund Management Sa has 0.05% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 343,166 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.