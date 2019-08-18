Ingredion (INGR) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding by $921,106; As Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Share Price Declined, Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 117,578 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, down from 127,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 309,807 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 25,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 42,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 67,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 142,841 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 6,303 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Brookfield Asset Incorporated has 11,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Inc holds 126,825 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 12,304 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 56,881 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Incorporated holds 35,457 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 21,633 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 18,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 67 shares. Magnetar Llc reported 12,017 shares. Adirondack has 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 320 shares. 7,324 are owned by Robecosam Ag.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 35,545 shares to 208,487 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 5,663 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 240,842 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Com invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 132,911 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2,774 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 460,791 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 7,100 shares. Prudential holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 523,540 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Interest Limited has 0.15% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,890 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Paloma Mngmt Co accumulated 13,969 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.05% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Signaturefd Limited Co owns 1,025 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corporation Class A by 318,526 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

