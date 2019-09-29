Ingredion (INGR) Holder Bessemer Group Has Upped Position; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Advisor Partners Has Upped Position by $1.10 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 8,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 820,948 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.72 million, up from 812,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 405,780 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 151,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99 million, up from 145,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingredion, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) by 27,000 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 170,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) by 17,863 shares to 5,720 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,436 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple’s Hollywood Ambitions Bigger Than Thought – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

