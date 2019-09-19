Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion Incorporated 84 0.97 N/A 5.77 13.39 The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.60 N/A 4.53 24.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The J. M. Smucker Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ingredion Incorporated. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ingredion Incorporated’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means Ingredion Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ingredion Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, The J. M. Smucker Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ingredion Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingredion Incorporated and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17

Ingredion Incorporated’s average target price is $81, while its potential downside is -2.41%. Meanwhile, The J. M. Smucker Company’s average target price is $114.83, while its potential upside is 5.86%. The data provided earlier shows that The J. M. Smucker Company appears more favorable than Ingredion Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ingredion Incorporated and The J. M. Smucker Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.8% and 81%. Ingredion Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, The J. M. Smucker Company has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44% The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93%

For the past year Ingredion Incorporated has -15.44% weaker performance while The J. M. Smucker Company has 18.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats Ingredion Incorporated.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.