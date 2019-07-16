Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Comparison side by side

Both Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion Incorporated 90 0.92 N/A 5.77 14.63 SunOpta Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ingredion Incorporated and SunOpta Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7% SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta means Ingredion Incorporated’s volatility is 28.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingredion Incorporated. Its rival SunOpta Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.4 respectively. Ingredion Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SunOpta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ingredion Incorporated and SunOpta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ingredion Incorporated has a consensus target price of $113, and a 41.53% upside potential. On the other hand, SunOpta Inc.’s potential upside is 77.99% and its average target price is $5.5. Based on the results shown earlier, SunOpta Inc. is looking more favorable than Ingredion Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ingredion Incorporated and SunOpta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 62.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of SunOpta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingredion Incorporated 0.5% -10.11% -9.28% -19.38% -24.14% -7.6% SunOpta Inc. 11.08% 34.04% 5% -15.84% -37.45% 13.95%

For the past year Ingredion Incorporated has -7.6% weaker performance while SunOpta Inc. has 13.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Ingredion Incorporated beats SunOpta Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.