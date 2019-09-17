Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Stock Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $611,630; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 73,363 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 106,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68M, down from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Tru & Services N A holds 3.77% or 67,498 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Mngmt has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 16,236 shares. Cookson Peirce Commerce owns 291,927 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 225 shares. Viking Fund Lc holds 1.08% or 37,000 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc reported 3.33% stake. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 36,839 shares. St Johns Investment Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,139 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca owns 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,759 shares. Mengis Capital Management has 32,071 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 178,018 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corporation holds 2.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,361 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 95,109 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares to 57,975 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 41,570 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 25,670 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.13% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 31,520 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 21,683 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.45% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). 67,314 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 273,112 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 156,435 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 1.05 million shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,612 shares to 36,672 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,309 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).