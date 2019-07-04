Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Stake Held by Harber Asset Management Llc; Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut Chevron New (CVX) Position by $301,227

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 167,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 21,428 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 7.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares to 12,562 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,179 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 12.61 million shares or 0.93% less from 12.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 28,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 216 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 33,064 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Harber Asset Management Lc stated it has 207,111 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. 33,430 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 8,809 were reported by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Carroll has invested 0.01% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). North Star Management invested 0.11% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Teton Incorporated owns 180,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 919,400 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares to 5,324 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Svcs reported 22,714 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Prtn invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connor Clark Lunn Management holds 141,463 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has 1.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.18% or 9,998 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 81,470 shares in its portfolio. Opus Group Incorporated Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,468 shares. 23,974 are owned by Pinnacle Holdg Llc. 4,925 were reported by Roberts Glore And Il. Monroe Fincl Bank And Trust Mi stated it has 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canal Insurance Co stated it has 69,240 shares. 10,100 are owned by Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Northeast Inv Mgmt invested 1.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 77,512 shares or 2.8% of the stock.