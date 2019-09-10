Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose; As J2 Global (TFX) Share Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Its Position by $1.04 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The hedge fund held 207,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 167,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 33,178 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (TFX) by 253.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 34,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 48,126 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $335. About 234,006 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,622 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 12.61 million shares or 0.93% less from 12.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com reported 0.01% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Legal & General Public Ltd Co has 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 38,903 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1,600 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0% or 1,087 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 33,550 shares. Carroll Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 4,000 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.04% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 880,396 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 13,236 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 18,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset owns 187 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NYSE:PGR) by 99,609 shares to 14,580 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,680 shares, and cut its stake in First Of Long Island Corp (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 150 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 2,200 shares. Proshare Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Oppenheimer Asset holds 3,269 shares. 409,501 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 74,056 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.78 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 58,190 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 24,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cannell Peter B & Com Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,125 shares. Df Dent invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3,800 shares.