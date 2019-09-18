Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rose While Nbw Capital Has Cut by $395,780 Its Stake

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 28,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 451,596 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 479,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 1.17M shares traded or 54.55% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 29,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The hedge fund held 236,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 207,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 140,156 shares traded or 67.91% up from the average. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 168,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,018 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,642 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Llc. Whittier accumulated 0% or 1,300 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 216,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 14,268 shares. 53,948 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ajo Lp holds 147,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). The Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 136,567 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,760 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co owns 89,685 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 21,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas invested in 1,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 6,750 shares. Aperio Ltd Co holds 41,570 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.