Ingevity (NGVT) Reaches $75.12 52 Week Low; Schroder Investment Management Group Upped Its Manulife Financial Common Npv (Canadian Listing) (MFC) Position

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Manulife Financial Corporation Common Npv (Canadian Listing) (MFC) stake by 86.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manulife Financial Corporation now has $31.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) hit a new 52-week low and has $69.86 target or 7.00% below today's $75.12 share price. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 2.22% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $10700 lowest target. $115.67’s average target is 53.98% above currents $75.12 stock price. Ingevity had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform”. Jefferies downgraded Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) on Friday, July 19 to “Hold” rating. Berenberg upgraded the shares of NGVT in report on Tuesday, May 28 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 23.28% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.16 per share. NGVT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 13.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Ingevity Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.15% EPS growth.

