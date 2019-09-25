Ingevity (NGVT) Hold Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus; The Target Price is Set to $99.0000; INTU PROPERTIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (CCRGF) Sellers Increased By 100.47% Their Shorts

INTU PROPERTIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) had an increase of 100.47% in short interest. CCRGF’s SI was 214,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100.47% from 107,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2149 days are for INTU PROPERTIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:CCRGF)’s short sellers to cover CCRGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5232 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a research report issued to clients on Wednesday morning, Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) stock had its Hold Rating restate by stock research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $99.0000 target on firm. Stifel Nicolaus’s target would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $10700 lowest target. $115.67’s average target is 38.91% above currents $83.27 stock price. Ingevity had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. Berenberg upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, May 28 report.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Analysts await Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.16 per share. NGVT’s profit will be $60.27 million for 14.46 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ingevity Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.