Ingevity (NGVT) EPS Estimated At $1.44; United Security Bancshares (UBFO)’s Sentiment Is 2

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 28 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their holdings in United Security Bancshares. The funds in our database now hold: 3.91 million shares, down from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding United Security Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $9900 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 40.11% above currents $81.79 stock price. Ingevity had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) rating on Friday, July 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $10700 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9900 target in Wednesday, September 25 report.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $176.49 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

