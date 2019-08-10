Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 101 2.84 N/A 3.99 24.70 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.12 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ingevity Corporation and Venator Materials PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Venator Materials PLC’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ingevity Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ingevity Corporation and Venator Materials PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential is 39.60% at a $115.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Venator Materials PLC is $4.5, which is potential 85.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Venator Materials PLC appears more favorable than Ingevity Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares and 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares. About 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation has 17.74% stronger performance while Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Venator Materials PLC.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.