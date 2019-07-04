Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 99 3.69 N/A 3.74 24.69 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 30 0.99 N/A 1.13 31.51

In table 1 we can see Ingevity Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has lower revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ingevity Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 2.6 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00

$120 is Ingevity Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingevity Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 74.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 13.07% 5.6% 27.08% 10.43% -4.11% 33.89%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation has weaker performance than Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ingevity Corporation beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.