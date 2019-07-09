Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 100 3.64 N/A 3.74 24.69 Kraton Corporation 30 0.49 N/A 2.16 13.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ingevity Corporation and Kraton Corporation. Kraton Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ingevity Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Kraton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ingevity Corporation and Kraton Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Kraton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ingevity Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kraton Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ingevity Corporation and Kraton Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Ingevity Corporation is $120, with potential upside of 17.39%. Kraton Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 9.09% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ingevity Corporation is looking more favorable than Kraton Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ingevity Corporation and Kraton Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.2% and 98.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Kraton Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3% Kraton Corporation -3.38% -17.34% 3.33% 5.93% -37.99% 33.38%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kraton Corporation.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats Kraton Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.