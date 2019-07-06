Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 99 3.70 N/A 3.74 24.69 Green Plains Inc. 15 0.12 N/A 0.28 57.67

Table 1 demonstrates Ingevity Corporation and Green Plains Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Green Plains Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ingevity Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ingevity Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. has 1.4 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and Green Plains Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential is 15.53% at a $120 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Green Plains Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3% Green Plains Inc. 3.26% -6.1% 5.66% -12.71% -18.87% 20.98%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation has weaker performance than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Green Plains Inc.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.