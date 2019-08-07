Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Comparison side by side

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 102 2.95 N/A 3.99 24.70 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.67 N/A 1.86 17.66

Demonstrates Ingevity Corporation and PolyOne Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. PolyOne Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ingevity Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ingevity Corporation and PolyOne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor PolyOne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ingevity Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and PolyOne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Ingevity Corporation has a 34.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $115.67. Meanwhile, PolyOne Corporation’s average price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 9.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ingevity Corporation is looking more favorable than PolyOne Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, PolyOne Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation was more bullish than PolyOne Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Ingevity Corporation beats PolyOne Corporation.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.