Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 81 1.35 41.70M 3.99 24.70 NewMarket Corporation 468 2.57 7.37M 20.08 21.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ingevity Corporation and NewMarket Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NewMarket Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ingevity Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than NewMarket Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 51,197,053.41% 49.8% 11.2% NewMarket Corporation 1,574,988.25% 44% 13.3%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation. Its rival NewMarket Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. NewMarket Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and NewMarket Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 NewMarket Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential is 37.03% at a $114.6 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NewMarket Corporation has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NewMarket Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Ingevity Corporation beats NewMarket Corporation.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.