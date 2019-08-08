Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 115 1.84 N/A 5.72 21.63 Roper Technologies Inc. 343 7.11 N/A 10.41 34.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Roper Technologies Inc. Roper Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ingersoll-Rand Plc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is presently more affordable than Roper Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Roper Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Roper Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Roper Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s consensus price target is $133.67, while its potential upside is 10.52%. Competitively the consensus price target of Roper Technologies Inc. is $336, which is potential -6.27% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Ingersoll-Rand Plc appears more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.