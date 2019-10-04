Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

This is a contrast between Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 121 1.68 240.69M 5.72 21.63 Helios Technologies Inc. 42 6.80 29.12M 1.63 28.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Helios Technologies Inc. Helios Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ingersoll-Rand Plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is presently more affordable than Helios Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 199,577,114.43% 20.2% 7.6% Helios Technologies Inc. 69,966,362.33% 9.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Helios Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is $135.86, with potential upside of 14.59%. Helios Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a 8.78% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Ingersoll-Rand Plc is looking more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Helios Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 86.3%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Helios Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has weaker performance than Helios Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Helios Technologies Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.