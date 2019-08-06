Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Both Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 114 1.78 N/A 5.72 21.63 Crane Co. 84 1.38 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 demonstrates Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Crane Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Crane Co. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ingersoll-Rand Plc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Crane Co., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Crane Co.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Its rival Crane Co.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Crane Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

$133.67 is Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.28%. Meanwhile, Crane Co.’s consensus target price is $103, while its potential upside is 32.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc was more bullish than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.