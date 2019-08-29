Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) to pay $0.53 on Sep 30, 2019; Apyx Medical (APYX) Shorts Down By 3.96%

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) had a decrease of 3.96% in short interest. APYX’s SI was 686,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.96% from 715,000 shares previously. With 252,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s short sellers to cover APYX’s short positions. The SI to Apyx Medical Corporation’s float is 2.37%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 15,995 shares traded. Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) has risen 47.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.76% the S&P500.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:IR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Ingersoll-Rand PLC's current price of $117.50 translates into 0.45% yield. Ingersoll-Rand PLC's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 874,216 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.39 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 36,902 shares. Pinnacle invested in 0% or 44 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 418,392 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 12,485 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.02% or 30,426 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 78,444 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc invested in 3,986 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.92% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, L And S Advsrs has 0.78% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 53,425 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 13.76% above currents $117.5 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 2. Credit Suisse maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1.

