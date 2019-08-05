Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) to pay $0.53 on Sep 30, 2019; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Cut Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Stake

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:IR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s current price of $120.88 translates into 0.44% yield. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) stake by 18.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 9,310 shares with $6.24 million value, down from 11,360 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc (Call) now has $18.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.43M shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IR in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First National Trust Co owns 3,440 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Swiss State Bank invested in 0.1% or 819,958 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). St Germain D J Company Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,350 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,667 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Smart Portfolios Ltd Com has 122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.38% or 707,026 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Menora Mivtachim Limited invested 1.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Earnest Prns Limited Liability invested in 0% or 143 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 2,784 shares.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.15 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.32% above currents $129.17 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 8.78 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Expedia (EXPE) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Expedia (EXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.