Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Rose While Bp Wealth Management Raised Stake; White Pine Capital Increased Position in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) as Stock Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 242,417 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Transimpedance Amplifier Supporting 12G-SDI Over Optical Fiber for Broadcast Video Applications; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 16/04/2018 – MACOM Comments on News of U.S. Department of Commerce Ban on Exports to ZTE; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.55. About 1.18M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MACOM and STMicroelectronics Accelerate GaN-on-Silicon Support for 5G Wireless Network Buildouts – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MACOM Announces John F. Kober as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Organic Garage Ltd. (CVE:OG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Ltd stated it has 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Needham Inv Management Lc has 0.09% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 258,369 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Ameriprise Financial has 1.52 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, New York-based fund reported 23,742 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 1,382 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 25,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Endurance Wealth has 54 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Citigroup Incorporated has 17,222 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 31,297 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was bought by OCAMPO JOHN L.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Can Still Outperform In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Ingersoll-Rand’s (NYSE:IR) Share Price Gain of 95% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand: A Gardner Merger And A Break-Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.