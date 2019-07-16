Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Reaches $127.97 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Bullish FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high and has $138.21 target or 8.00% above today’s $127.97 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $30.86 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $138.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.47 billion more. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 597,759 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

Among 4 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Mizuho initiated the shares of FEYE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Northland Capital. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 7. See FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 17.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiate

11/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 41,432 shares. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.79% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 21,984 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 850,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 1.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,900 were reported by Boston Research And Mngmt. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability owns 414,285 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Pier Cap Llc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.25M shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Co stated it has 436 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2.36 million shares. Natixis owns 1.57M shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 1.18M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FireEye Expands Managed Defense MDR Services – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Technology Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $30.86 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aleafia Health Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.