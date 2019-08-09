Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holding Has Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Its 3M (MMM) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 162.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 13,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 8,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 553,429 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 35,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 41,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 907,579 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares to 203,950 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 26,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based St Johns Investment Management Company Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 141,139 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Limited. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amer Gru Inc has 247,153 shares. Cleararc reported 13,990 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Indiana Inv Mngmt Commerce, Indiana-based fund reported 2,458 shares. Novare Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 23,315 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.23M shares. Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 213,384 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Bancorporation, Alabama-based fund reported 11,157 shares.

