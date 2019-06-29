Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Presima Boosted Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $23.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 2.96 million shares traded or 103.68% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 2.45M shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Uber’s chief operating officer and chief marketing officer are stepping down – CNBC” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more – CNBC” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.: This 5.70% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Q1 mall occupancy improves to 94.7% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.33 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $164,400 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $59.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,200 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 128 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,227 shares. Third Avenue Limited stated it has 1.40M shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 43,701 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 48,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,000 are owned by Assets Investment Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 904 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 1,643 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 75,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.45M shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,537 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Division owns 23,476 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 22,900 shares. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct holds 590,238 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 52,308 shares to 88,028 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,161 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. Com (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 407,950 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 4,090 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 12,923 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has 2,746 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,722 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2,155 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Whittier Communication has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 5,690 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Martin Tn invested 2.74% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc stated it has 650,964 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,581 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 2,809 shares.