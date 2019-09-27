Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) EPS Estimated At $1.92; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Cut By $84.18 Million Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 592,790 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 1.68 million shares with $238.17M value, down from 2.27 million last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $5.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 583,295 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $1.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 9.71% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. IR’s profit would be $463.83 million giving it 16.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see -8.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 1.03M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.83 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Management Gp Incorporated Inc stated it has 205,627 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 12,652 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 10,611 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 490,653 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.64% or 176,204 shares. House Limited Co reported 2,400 shares. Moreover, Bangor Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Blackrock holds 16.83M shares. 2.85M were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.26% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 930,037 shares. Utah Retirement reported 45,716 shares stake. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has 13,356 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com reported 2,245 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand’s Trane® and Thermo King® Businesses Increase Sustainability Ambitions at Climate Week NYC – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.43% above currents $123.48 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valinor Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.56% stake. 459,398 are held by Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 98,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Soroban Prns Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 562,439 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 26,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc holds 8,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 28,078 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 8,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested in 1,798 shares or 0% of the stock. White Elm Ltd Liability Co reported 26,609 shares. Qs Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,549 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 130,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Among 4 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wix.com has $17200 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.25’s average target is 29.70% above currents $117.39 stock price. Wix.com had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix: Don’t Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wix and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Shopify Stock Is Significantly Overvalued – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 197,274 shares to 882,168 valued at $150.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stitch Fix Inc stake by 313,296 shares and now owns 2.23M shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.