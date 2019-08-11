Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 115 1.80 N/A 5.72 21.63 Parsons Corporation 35 1.00 N/A 8.01 4.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Parsons Corporation. Parsons Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ingersoll-Rand Plc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Parsons Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Parsons Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Ingersoll-Rand Plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Parsons Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a consensus price target of $133.67, and a 11.96% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, which is potential 0.97% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ingersoll-Rand Plc is looking more favorable than Parsons Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Parsons Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 8.7%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Parsons Corporation has 98.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Parsons Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.