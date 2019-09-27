Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Comparison side by side

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 120 1.73 240.69M 5.72 21.63 Kornit Digital Ltd. 29 1.61 35.92M 0.29 109.09

Table 1 highlights Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 199,892,035.55% 20.2% 7.6% Kornit Digital Ltd. 122,093,813.73% 6% 5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s volatility is 24.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kornit Digital Ltd. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s consensus price target is $135.13, while its potential upside is 10.09%. Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a -4.54% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ingersoll-Rand Plc looks more robust than Kornit Digital Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares and 87.5% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares. About 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Kornit Digital Ltd. on 11 of the 15 factors.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.