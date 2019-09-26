Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Contrasting side by side

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 119 1.86 N/A 5.72 21.63 Cummins Inc. 161 1.05 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 highlights Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Cummins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cummins Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ingersoll-Rand Plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cummins Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Cummins Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s upside potential is 9.66% at a $135.13 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cummins Inc. is $161, which is potential -0.23% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Ingersoll-Rand Plc appears more favorable than Cummins Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares and 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares. 0.4% are Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has stronger performance than Cummins Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.