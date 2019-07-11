Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Analysts See $2.05 EPS; Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Has 0.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. IR’s profit would be $493.59 million giving it 15.15 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see 130.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 1.18 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.72, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 20 cut down and sold their equity positions in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II for 68,932 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 56,625 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $385.68 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

More notable recent AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NCV, NCZ, CBH and ACV Declare Monthly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II declares $0.0450 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Declares Quarterly Distribution – 5.50% Series a Cumulative Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II: This 5.50% ‘AAA’ Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund: This 5.625% ‘AAA’ Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $821 activity.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 174,871 shares traded. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) has declined 13.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aleafia Health Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NIO Inc. Provides Second Quarter 2019 Delivery Update – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.