Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Analysts See $1.92 EPS; Kennametal (KMT)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Kennametal Inc (KMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.74, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 85 funds started new or increased positions, while 111 decreased and sold their equity positions in Kennametal Inc. The funds in our database reported: 79.05 million shares, down from 79.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kennametal Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 84 Increased: 56 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $1.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 9.71% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. IR’s profit would be $463.82 million giving it 15.64 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see -8.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 998,269 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.01 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.81 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 12.51% above currents $120.1 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 44,464 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc reported 236,289 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 1,765 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.1% stake. Park Oh invested in 10,004 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.58% or 475,483 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc reported 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 266,319 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 49,157 are owned by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Serv Automobile Association reported 0.06% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,151 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.57% or 259,859 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 719,249 shares.

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMT’s profit will be $45.72M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.