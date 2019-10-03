Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Analysts See $1.92 EPS; Evolus (EOLS) Shorts Decreased By 3.82%

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $1.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 9.71% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. IR’s profit would be $463.83 million giving it 15.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see -8.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 1.19M shares traded or 0.44% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EOLS’s SI was 4.04M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 4.20 million shares previously. With 791,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s short sellers to cover EOLS’s short positions. The SI to Evolus Inc’s float is 35.27%. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 195,512 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has declined 7.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS COMMENTS ON DATA FROM EUROPEAN, CANADA PHASE III EVB-003; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS:STILL COMMITTED TO BRING DWP-450 TO MARKET BY SPRING ’19; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – FDA ISSUES FAVORABLE EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Evolus to Provide Regulatory Update on Wednesday, May 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Evolus Appoints Allergan Aesthetics Head as President and Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – DJ Evolus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOLS); 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 29/05/2018 – Evolus Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Lauren Silvernail as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development; 16/05/2018 – $EOLS -30% ; investors not as upbeat as management, it seems; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 23

More notable recent Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Evolus Receives Approval for Nuceivaâ„¢ in the European Union – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Evolus will Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Evolus Announces Successful Completion of the Jeuveau® Experience Treatment (JET) Program – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $425.35 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolus has $3000 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30’s average target is 93.42% above currents $15.51 stock price. Evolus had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JMP Securities.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.17 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $12200 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 15.87% above currents $116.62 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13900 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1.