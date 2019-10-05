Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Position; Texas Yale Capital Maintains Stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 784,602 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 47,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 91,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 931,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 225,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Management reported 27,574 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 348,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 460,549 shares. Teton Inc invested in 50,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability accumulated 934,657 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Cornercap Counsel reported 0.24% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 30,091 shares. 112,354 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,221 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 5,000 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Axa accumulated 0% or 49,700 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares:Msci Peru (EPU) by 9,875 shares to 103,906 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

