Ingersoll (IR) Stock Value Rose While Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $6.11 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $21.17 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 277,713 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.83 million, down from 452,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 947,359 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 262,033 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.19 million, down from 310,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 387,785 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 4,684 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,882 shares. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 23,515 shares. Utah Retirement owns 18,952 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sterling Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Everett Harris Communication Ca holds 10,315 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House reported 960 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 65,534 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 42,666 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 0.62% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 71,200 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 22,895 shares to 75,157 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).