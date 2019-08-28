Ingersoll (IR) Stake Raised by Inverness Counsel Llc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Its Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 32,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 310,523 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 278,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 1.29M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 554,678 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.74% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Vermont holds 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 14,524 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palladium Partners Lc owns 700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Incline Global Limited Liability has invested 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 2,320 shares stake. Welch Grp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 735,592 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie Limited invested in 3,500 shares. 438,304 were accumulated by Bessemer Inc. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.73% or 5,776 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Cap Ltd Co has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares to 128,829 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 285,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,830 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).