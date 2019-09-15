Ingersoll (IR) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $26.50 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK PROMISES ARE NOT SUFFICIENT; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 19817.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 5.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5.76 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729.55 million, up from 28,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,540 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nushares Etf Tr by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Inv reported 4,200 shares. 10 reported 25,407 shares stake. Navellier stated it has 0.42% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Us Bankshares De owns 144,396 shares. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 33,810 shares. Natl Asset Management accumulated 1,719 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 115,341 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 126,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 330,068 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,913 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 624 shares. King Luther Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 3,020 were reported by Edmp.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.