Ingersoll (IR) Stake Has Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners Llc; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Continues to Hold Stake in Texas Instrs Com (TXN)

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 469,464 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.68 million, up from 459,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Grp holds 15,609 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. King Luther Corporation holds 0.08% or 99,497 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 641 shares. 86,117 were reported by Synovus Finance Corporation. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt accumulated 187,988 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capital World holds 0.43% or 16.64M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 142,428 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.41% or 176,896 shares in its portfolio. 9,084 are held by Smithfield. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Co owns 947,613 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 462,747 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lpl Finance Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 57,119 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancshares Corporation accumulated 104,751 shares. Moreover, Country Financial Bank has 1.19% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Sit Inv Assoc reported 78,281 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.72% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bailard Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 12,238 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has 76,916 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,820 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 289,863 shares.