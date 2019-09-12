Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.22 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 22,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 150,743 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09M, down from 173,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.69. About 351,425 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 450,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.08 million, down from 464,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 1.78M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 51,765 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 46,142 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Paloma Mgmt Company accumulated 2,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 125,913 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 43,464 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,549 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management holds 0.34% or 58,068 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2,216 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fayerweather Charles invested in 30,138 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Captrust Advsr holds 1,563 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.97% or 235,180 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,175 shares to 9,208 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 15,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co owns 3,920 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 10,611 shares stake. 32,232 are held by Arcadia Corporation Mi. Ci Invests accumulated 606,477 shares. Smithfield Com owns 2,955 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,183 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,155 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 107,504 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thomas White International Limited accumulated 0.11% or 5,000 shares. 583,315 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Bank Of America De holds 4.35M shares. M&R Capital Management accumulated 3,800 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Alyeska Investment Gru LP has 1.71% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 993,554 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 27,420 shares to 111,695 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 68,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).