Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lifted Position; Garrison Bradford & Associates Position in First Republic Bk (FRC) Has Boosted by $590,100 as Market Valuation Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 3,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,961 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 49,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 806,308 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 67,195 shares to 60,420 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,099 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

